Officials Condemn CPD Union President’s Letter Requesting Help From Trump
A number of state, county and local leaders are condemning the head of the Chicago police union for asking President Trump for help with dealing with the violence in the city. Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara sent a letter to the president over the weekend calling Mayor Lightfoot a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order in Chicago. Nearly two dozen lawmakers released a joint statement yesterday, calling the letter a blatant attempt to instigate further violence against the young people who are leading the fight for real safety and justice in the city. Catanzara’s letter comes as the city’s police department faces criticism over clashes with protesters near the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park Friday night.