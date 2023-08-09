Officials Gearing Up For Start Of Illinois State Fair

State officials are gearing up for the start of the 2023 Illinois State Fair tomorrow. The fair runs from August 10th to the 20th in Springfield. Governor Pritzker will be unveiling the 2023 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow today at the fairgrounds. Organizers also announced new theme and discount days this year. Colurunty Fairs and Horse Racing Day will start it all off tomorrow. A new theme day “Twosday” will feature two-dollar admission for adults and seniors on August 15th.