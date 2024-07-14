1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Officials share new details on Trump rally shooting, investigation of assassination attempt

July 14, 2024 6:26PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Authorities held a news conference late Saturday to give an update on the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an attempted assassination. One audience member is dead and at least two were critically injured in the shooting. The gunman is also dead. Trump said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. Watch the full news conference.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Accident This Morning On I-80
2

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
3

Probable Cause Of Death Released By Will County Coroner For Joliet Fire Department Captain
4

New Illinois Laws Begin Today
5

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House

Recent Posts