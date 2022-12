(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

O’Hare Airport continues to be recognized as a world-class airport. Global Traveler magazine has named O’Hare as the “Best Airport in North America” for the 19th consecutive year and “Best Airport Dining” for the third consecutive year. Midway Airport was also named “Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport” by Wherever Family, a division of Global Traveler.