Ride share pick-ups at O’Hare Airport are being relocated. Beginning today, passengers who arrive at Terminal 5 seeking a ride on apps like Uber and Lyft will need to transfer to Terminal 2 aboard the Airport Transit System. The change is being made to reduce congestion in the lower level arrival lanes at O’Hare. Rideshare drivers will continue to drop off departing passengers at all terminals.