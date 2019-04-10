Ohio Man Who Claimed He Was Timmothy Pitzen Denied Bond

The Ohio man accused of lying about being a missing boy from suburban Aurora is being held without bond. Brian Michael Rini was charged last week with lying to federal agents after DNA testing proved he wasn’t Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at the age of six. The 23-year-old told officers that he was Pitzen and had been held captive for seven years after he was found wandering in Newport, Kentucky last Wednesday. Rini is a convicted felon who has falsely claimed to be a victim of sex trafficking twice before.