Ohio Man Who Threatened Mass Shooting In Shorewood Sentenced
Shorewood Police/ss
The Ohio man who made threats online of a mass shooting in Shorewood has been sentenced. Nine months ago the Village of Shorewood was alerted by the FBI to social media threats. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 22-year old Ryan Gagnet was sentenced to six months in prison plus face the same amount of time in home incarceration followed by three years of supervised release.
Gagnet caused panic for two days in February with Shorewood schools put on alert and soft lockdowns for two days. Officers were stationed at the entrances of each school during arrival and dismissal of classes.
Prosecutors state, Gagnet was in an online chat where users can talk anonymously.