OJ Simpson A ‘Completely Free Man’

Dec 14, 2021 @ 5:54pm

LAS VEGAS (AP) – O.J. Simpson is a free man.

A Nevada State Police spokeswoman said Tuesday the 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1.

Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, declined to talk about Simpson’s future, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.

Simpson was acquitted in Los Angeles in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend, and convicted in Las Vegas in 2008 of armed robbery.

He served nine years in prison for leading several men in a confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers.

