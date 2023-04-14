OLA Is Hosting An Estate Sale April 28th and 29th

You can now own a piece of history from Our Lady of Angels. Pews are being sold for $100. The Joliet long term nursing home unofficially closed its doors this year with the last residents moving out on January 21st.

The final Mass was held on February 11th. OLA opened in 1962 in Joliet and was run by the Franciscan Sisters to care for those who needed rehab and long term care living.

OLA is holding an estate sale. They are currently holding a private sale that is open to family and friends before the public sale. The public sale will be held on Friday through Saturday, April 28-29th from 9am to 4 pm. The sale is open to the public. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Location is 1201 Wyoming Avenue in Joliet.

According to OLA everything is deeply discounted.

Church pews $100

Side tables $20

Dressers $50

TVs $40

Desks, tables and chairs $15-$30

Couches $100-$175

Air conditioners $50

Lamps $15

Lamp shades $5

Here is a list of items for sale.

Beds

Walkers

Wheelchairs

Mattresses

Nightstands

End tables

Pianos

Floor lamps

Floor lamps

Fans

Easter decorations

Halloween decorations

Christmas tree decorations

Christmas trees

Seasonal decorations

Nativity scenes

Craft supplies

Office Supplies

Shelves

Glassware

Kitchen Supplies

Carafes

Chafer pans

Floor Mixers

Pots and pans

Microwaves

Refrigerators

Buffets

Dispensers

Linens (some brand new)

Medical Supplies (including N95 masks and gloves)

Pictures

Lockers

Knick Knacks

File Cabinets

Rotators