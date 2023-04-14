OLA Is Hosting An Estate Sale April 28th and 29th
You can now own a piece of history from Our Lady of Angels. Pews are being sold for $100. The Joliet long term nursing home unofficially closed its doors this year with the last residents moving out on January 21st.
The final Mass was held on February 11th. OLA opened in 1962 in Joliet and was run by the Franciscan Sisters to care for those who needed rehab and long term care living.
OLA is holding an estate sale. They are currently holding a private sale that is open to family and friends before the public sale. The public sale will be held on Friday through Saturday, April 28-29th from 9am to 4 pm. The sale is open to the public. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Location is 1201 Wyoming Avenue in Joliet.
According to OLA everything is deeply discounted.
Church pews $100
Side tables $20
Dressers $50
TVs $40
Desks, tables and chairs $15-$30
Couches $100-$175
Air conditioners $50
Lamps $15
Lamp shades $5
Here is a list of items for sale.
Beds
Walkers
Wheelchairs
Mattresses
Nightstands
End tables
Pianos
Table lamps
Floor lamps
Fans
Easter decorations
Halloween decorations
Christmas tree decorations
Christmas trees
Seasonal decorations
Nativity scenes
Craft supplies
Office Supplies
Couches
Recliners
Tables
Chairs
Dressers
Shelves
Glassware
Kitchen Supplies
Carafes
Chafer pans
Floor Mixers
Pots and pans
Microwaves
Refrigerators
Buffets
Dispensers
Linens (some brand new)
Medical Supplies (including N95 masks and gloves)
Pictures
Lockers
Air conditioners
TVs
Desks
Knick Knacks
File Cabinets
Rotators