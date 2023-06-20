1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Old PACE Heritage Garage In Joliet Will Sell For $1

June 20, 2023 10:47AM CDT
Share
Old PACE Heritage Garage In Joliet Will Sell For $1
Old PACE garage in Joliet

The Will County Board met on Thursday, June 15 and agreed to purchase the old PACE Heritage garage between Elwood and downtown Joliet. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant says the building was sold for $1 and expected to be approved by PACE at their board meeting in July.

PACE approached the Will County Board to purchase the building, it had to be used for a public/private endeavor.

The county is looking to retrofit the building. It would be used as parking for Will County vehicles but also could be used for public defenders, problem solving courts and probation.

Old PACE garage in Joliet

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Identities Of Couple Shot In Romeoville
3

Bond set at $2.5 Million for man charged with Domestic Battery
4

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
5

Missing Manhattan Man's Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities

Recent Posts