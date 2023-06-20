Old PACE Heritage Garage In Joliet Will Sell For $1

The Will County Board met on Thursday, June 15 and agreed to purchase the old PACE Heritage garage between Elwood and downtown Joliet. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant says the building was sold for $1 and expected to be approved by PACE at their board meeting in July.

PACE approached the Will County Board to purchase the building, it had to be used for a public/private endeavor.

The county is looking to retrofit the building. It would be used as parking for Will County vehicles but also could be used for public defenders, problem solving courts and probation.