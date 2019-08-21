Old Plank Road Trail 5K Run/Walk
The Village of Frankfort has announced the 23rd annual Old Plank Road Trail 5K Run/Walk Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 5. The event is held at Breidert Green, at the corner of Oak and Kansas Streets in downtown Frankfort. Registration forms are available in advance at www.villageoffrankfort.com or at the Village of Frankfort Administration Office at 432 W. Nebraska. To register online, visit www.villageoffrankfort.com, click on “October 5” on the event calendar on the home page, and click “Sign Up” to complete the application. Advance registration is available until Friday, September 27.
Pre-race registration begins at 8:00 AM and continues until 9:00 AM. There will be a pre-race warm up at 9:15 a.m. and the race begins promptly at 9:30 a.m.. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to check in and enjoy the pre-race activities. The fee for pre-registration is $15 per person; $10 for children 10 & under; or $20 per person for registration on race-day.
T-shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. Awards will be given to top race finishers in each age category. Free refreshments will be served.
The route for the race is posted on the Village website at www.villageoffrankfort.com under the calendar of events for October 5.
“The Old Plank Road Trail 5K Run/Walk continues to be a favorite among the many events in Frankfort and grows each year. The Village invites runners and walkers to join us during this special event and enjoy our beautiful Old Plank Road Trail and downtown area,” commented Mayor Jim Holland.
For more information, contact the Village Administration office at (815) 469-2177 or or visit the Village website at http://www.villageoffrankfort.com/