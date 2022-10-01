Old Plank Road Trail section to close Oct. 4 as asphalt repairs begin

A section of Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road will close starting Oct. 4 as asphalt repair work begins on a 7-mile stretch of the trail in Will County. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock)

A section of Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road will close Tuesday, Oct. 4, as asphalt repairs begin on the path.

Over the next three weeks or so, asphalt repairs will take place on a 7-miles section of the trail from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox Township. This section of the 22-mile trail is 25 years old and in need of repairs.

Information about where the work is occurring and which section of the trail is closed will be posted on the Current Headlines section of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org. But since the paving work will be a moving operation, path users are asked to use caution and to follow any signage that is posted.

The OPRT paving work is beginning now that the 4.36-mile Joliet Junction Trail has been repaved and reopened. Concrete work at trail crossings and other final asphalt repairs continue on this trail and path users should use caution in those areas.