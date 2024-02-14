On This Valentine’s Day, Pick Up Lines You Do Not Want To Use
On this Valentine’s Day, for those who don’t yet have a sweetheart, there are pick up lines you may not want to use to find love.
Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?
Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Boyfriend/girlfriend material.
Is there an airport nearby, or is all that noise just my heart taking off?
I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.
Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot?
People call me (insert your name here), but you can call me anytime you like.
I hope I’m on your list of things to pick up today.
I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours, and watch what I can do with it.
Are you a carbon sample? ‘Cause I want to date you.
Excuse me, I think you have something in your eye. Oh wait, it’s just a sparkle.
Cheeeeeesy!