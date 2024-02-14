On This Valentine’s Day, Pick Up Lines You Do Not Want To Use

On this Valentine’s Day, for those who don’t yet have a sweetheart, there are pick up lines you may not want to use to find love.

Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?

Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Boyfriend/girlfriend material.

Is there an airport nearby, or is all that noise just my heart taking off?

I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.

Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot?

People call me (insert your name here), but you can call me anytime you like.

I hope I’m on your list of things to pick up today.

I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours, and watch what I can do with it.

Are you a carbon sample? ‘Cause I want to date you.

Excuse me, I think you have something in your eye. Oh wait, it’s just a sparkle.

Cheeeeeesy!