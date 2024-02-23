One Arrested Following Homer Glen Shooting

On 02/22/2024, at approximately 10:09 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 Block of Longmeadow Lane in the Village of Homer Glen for a shooting that had occurred. While Deputies were responding to the scene, they were advised that the victim fled the scene in a vehicle and was standing by for law enforcement in A church parking lot near 167th Street and Wolf Road in the Village of Orland Park.

The victim is identified as a twenty-five-year-old, Male from Hickory Hills and was shot one time in the back. A witness indicated that an argument occurred inside of a vehicle between the victim and the offender. The witness stated that the offender began to strike the victim with the pistol and fired one shot. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

After speaking with the victim, deputies were able to determine that the offender was Dominic A. Chiarelli (age 28) of Homer Glen and the shooting occurred inside of a vehicle parked in the driveway at the Chiarelli’s residence.

Responding Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel established a perimeter around the residence and were able to communicate with the occupants inside, to exit the residence. Dominic A. Chiarelli was taken into custody without incident. Dominic A. Chiarelli and additional occupants of the residence were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for interviews.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and located a Taurus G3 9mm handgun inside. Evidence recovered at the scene, indicate that the ammunition used in this shooting was identical to the ammunition inside of the weapon recovered. Dominic was charged with Aggravated Battery with a firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Battery, and No Valid FOID card. Custody of Dominic A. Chiarelli was handed over to personnel at the Will County Adult Detention Facility while he awaits his initial court appearance.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orland Park Police Department for their assistance in responding and rendering aid to the victim at his location in their jurisdiction.