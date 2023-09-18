One dead after shooting in Bolingbrook

An arrest has been made after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Monday afternoon. It was at approximately 1:54 pm, officers were called to a residence on the 300 block of Walnut Circle for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It was learned the suspect fled the scene of the shooting on foot prior to police arrival.

Early indications are that the shooting was the result of a family argument and is not a random act. The suspect in the shooting incident was located a short time later and taken into custody.

The victim, Devon D. Davis, 33, of the 300 block of Walnut Circle in Bolingbrook succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation, and we are working in conjunction with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on formal charges.