One Dead in Crest Hill Shooting

One person has died after being shot on Monday morning in Crest Hill. It was just after 11:30 a.m. that Crest Hill Police were called near an apartment complex on Pioneer Road in regards to an individual who had been shot. The individual, 20-year-old Aaron Tucker of Joliet, was taken to the Presence St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he pronounced deceased at 2:14 p.m. Crest Hill Police are investigating as a homicide. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.