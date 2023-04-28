One Dead On The Scene Following Crash On Thursday in Manhattan

At 8:00am Thursday, April 27th, Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle crash with a semi truck on Wilmington-Peotone Road and Cedar Road in Manhattan. Manhattan Fire personnel were on scene and advised that a 65 year-old female showed no signs of life and was being extricated from her 2017 Ford Hatchback. The driver of the semi advised that he was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The intersection was closed to thru traffic while Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigators arrived on scene to reconstruct the accident.

Initial reports indicate that the Hatchback was traveling southbound on Cedar Road and failed to stop/yield to oncoming traffic on Wilmington-Peotone Road. As the vehicle entered the intersection it was struck on the driver’s side by the semi who was traveling westbound. The semi attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The Will County Coroner’s office arrived and pronounced the female deceased at 10:15am. The Coroner will announce the name of the woman pending next of kin notification.

Wilmington-Peotone Road and Cedar Road intersection was closed for several hours to investigate the crash.