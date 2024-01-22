One In Custody After Woman, Three Daughters Killed In Tinley Park Domestic Incident

One man is in custody after a women and her three adult daughters were killed in a domestic incident in Tinley Park. Police say officers responded yesterday to a home in the 74-hundred block of West 173rd Street after a male called 911 to report a person shot. Majeda Kassem and her daughters were found shot to death inside the home. The daughters were identified as Halema, Hanan and Zahia Kassem. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and the gun used in the shooting was recovered.