One injured after motorcycle accident in Joliet

An 18-year-old Joliet man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Wednesday morning. It was at 9:49 AM that Officers were called to the 1100 block of Cypress Lane for a crash with injuries.

An investigation has shown that a Kawasaki Ninja driven by Spencer Wiechec was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the bike left the roadway and struck the front of a house.

Wiechec was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical by the Joliet Fire Department where he remains in critical, but stable condition.