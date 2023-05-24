1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

One injured in Joliet shooting

May 23, 2023 8:09PM CDT
Share
One injured in Joliet shooting
Joliet police vehicle/md

Joliet Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city early on Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of South Cagwin and Washington Streets for a report of a person that had been shot.

Shortly after arriving police discovered a 23-year-old male on the porch of a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.

If anyone has information related to the shooting, they are asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
2

Serious Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
3

Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In Romeoville
4

Illinois State Senator From Morris Passes Legislation to End State’s Moratorium on Building Nuclear
5

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois

Recent Posts