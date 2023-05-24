One injured in Joliet shooting

Joliet Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city early on Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of South Cagwin and Washington Streets for a report of a person that had been shot.

Shortly after arriving police discovered a 23-year-old male on the porch of a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.

If anyone has information related to the shooting, they are asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.