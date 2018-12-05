One Injured in Morning Crash on Interstate 55

Illinois State Police are releasing information pertaining to an accident on I-55 on Wednesday morning that left one person injured. It was at 9:45 a.m. on I-55 southbound at Arsenal Road that Illinois State Police were called regarding a personal injury accident. The single vehicle accident involved a Black Honda Accord traveling in the northbound lanes when it veered left and stuck the center median wires. After striking the wires, the car rolled over and came to a stop in the southbound lanes. The driver, a 55-year-old female from Braidwood, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries but is currently in stable condition. The accident is currently under investigation.