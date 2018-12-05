Illinois State Police are releasing information pertaining to an accident on I-55 on Wednesday morning that left one person injured. It was at 9:45 a.m. on I-55 southbound at Arsenal Road that Illinois State Police were called regarding a personal injury accident. The single vehicle accident involved a Black Honda Accord traveling in the northbound lanes when it veered left and stuck the center median wires. After striking the wires, the car rolled over and came to a stop in the southbound lanes. The driver, a 55-year-old female from Braidwood, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries but is currently in stable condition. The accident is currently under investigation.
One Injured in Morning Crash on Interstate 55
Dec 5, 2018 @ 2:47 PM