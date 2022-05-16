      Weather Alert

One injured in Sunday night shooting in Joliet

May 15, 2022 @ 9:47pm

The Joliet Police are currently investigating a Sunday night shooting on the city’s far west side. Just before 8:30 pm authorities were called to the 2500 block of Mirage Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired in the area. Shortly after arriving police located one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

