One Killed, Four Wounded In Aurora Shooting
Aurora Water Tower/md
An investigation is underway after one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in west suburban Aurora. Police say officers found three people shot early yesterday in the 700-block of South 5th Street. All three were taken to the hospital, where one of them died and the other two were stabilized. Shortly after, two more people who suffered gunshot wounds from the same incident were hospitalized in stable condition. Crime Stoppers is offering a five-thousand-dollar reward to anyone who offers information leading to an arrest in the case.