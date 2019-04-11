One Killed in Accident on Interstate 80
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 9:32 PM

One person is dead after an accident on I-80 westbound at I-57 on Wednesday morning. It was just before 9:00 AM that a pick up truck and a semi truck after the pick up truck attempted to cross over a lane of traffic to reach the I 57 ramp and ended up hitting a tanker truck. The driver of the pick up was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result of their injuries. A third car was also involved in the accident after the semi struck a light pole that landed on the third vehicle. No other injuries were reported at the scene. I-80 had multiple lanes closed throughout most of the day on Wednesday morning and afternoon as Illinois State police conducted cleanup and investigative efforts.

