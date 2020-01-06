      Weather Alert

One Local And Two Out-Of-State Candidates Being Interviewed For Joliet City Manager Job

Jan 6, 2020 @ 9:31am
The Joliet City Council will be conducting final interviews this week to fill the position of Joliet City Manager. WJOL has learned that only one of the three candidates is from Joliet. The other two are from small towns in Rhode Island and Wisconsin. None of the candidates have previously worked for the City of Joliet.

Interim City Manager Steve Jones assumed the city manager duties but is retiring in March of this year.

