One Man Dead Following Crash With A Train

A 64-year-old man from Coal City is dead after the truck he was driving in was struck by a train. Will County Sheriff’s Officers and the Wilmington Fire Department were called to the scene for the crash at the BNSF tracks near the intersection of Murphy and Cooper Roads in Wilmington Township just before 2:00pm, when a northbound freight train struck the pickup truck. The man was ejected from the truck, and the truck came to rest upside down about 150 feet from the crossing. The crossing signal, signal bells and gates were still operating after the incident, and the train engineer was not injured. Will County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit are handling the investigation and identification of the victim is being held pending notification of next of kin.