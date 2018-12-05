One Night of ACE Surveillance Finds Eight Businesses In Will County Selling Alcohol To Minors

Illinois State Police conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Wednesday, November 28th in Will County. The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

A total of 24 locations were surveyed in Plainfield and Shorewood. Of those businesses, eight were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. BP Amoco (Shorewood) employee Maria Cristina Lata, 31, of Joliet; K’s Food and Liquor employee Frank C. Kafka, 53, of Shorewood; Jewel (Shorewood) employee Mark E. Bump, 52, of Joliet; Circle K employee Stacy L. Todd, 48, of Shorewood; Rt. 52 Wine and Spirits employee Patrick J. Crowley, 62, of Shorewood; Meijer employee Cheryl Huriado, 51, of Joliet; Route 30 Wine and Liquor employee Michael Hemmerich, 45, of Plainfield; Cheap Cheap Liquor employee Rao-Varinder Singh Bhollar, 41, of Plainfield, were arrested for Unlawful Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

All eight were released on a notice to appear in court. This project was funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

Illinois State Police Press Release