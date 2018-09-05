One Person Dead After Pedestrian Jumps Off Overpass Above Interstate 80
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 5, 2018 @ 2:35 PM

One person has died after a pedestrian jumped from an overpass onto the interstate below on Wednesday morning in Will County. It was at 10:01 a.m. that authorities were called to Interstate 80 eastbound at 80th Avenue after receiving reports that a pedestrian had jumped from 80th Avenue on I-80 and was struck by multiple vehicles. The pedestrian, 30-year-old Emad Mahmoud of Tinley Park, was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition and later succumbed to his injuries. Illinois State police are investigating the incident.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Troy 30-C Schools Get New Playgrounds Two New Lenox Teens Die After Joliet Crash Illinois Treasurer: Money Match Program Can Get You Money Easier Sun Times: Preckwinkle Testing Waters For Possible Mayoral Run Report: State Farm Agrees To 250 Million Dollar Campaign Settlement Tim Graf Humbled To Be Honored At Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame
Comments