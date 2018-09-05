One Person Dead After Pedestrian Jumps Off Overpass Above Interstate 80

One person has died after a pedestrian jumped from an overpass onto the interstate below on Wednesday morning in Will County. It was at 10:01 a.m. that authorities were called to Interstate 80 eastbound at 80th Avenue after receiving reports that a pedestrian had jumped from 80th Avenue on I-80 and was struck by multiple vehicles. The pedestrian, 30-year-old Emad Mahmoud of Tinley Park, was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition and later succumbed to his injuries. Illinois State police are investigating the incident.