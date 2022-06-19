      Weather Alert

One Person Dead Following Naperville Crash

Jun 19, 2022 @ 2:40pm

One person is dead following a single vehicle over the weekend in far northern Will County. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers reported the death of 57-year-old Robert Lentz of Bolingbrook following a single car crash at the intersection of Plainfield-Naperville Road and Gateshead Drive in Naperville. The crash occurred just before 11am when Lentz left the road, for unknown reasons, and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.

