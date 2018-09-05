One person is in serious condition after a pedestrian jumped from an overpass onto the interstate below on Wednesday morning in Will County. It was at 10:01 a.m. that authorities were called to Interstate 80 eastbound at 80th Avenue after receiving reports that a pedestrian had jumped from 80th Avenue on I-80 and was struck by multiple vehicles. The pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition. Illinois State police are investigating the incident.
One Person Hurt After Pedestrian Jumps Down to I-80
|
Sep 5, 2018 @ 1:28 PM