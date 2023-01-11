One Person Sent to the Hospital After Traffic Crash in Joliet

Joliet police vehicle/md

Joliet Police are investigating a traffic crash with injuries in Joliet from Wednesday night. Authorities tell WJOL that at 6:01 pm last night, officers were called to Black Road east of Midland Avenue for a traffic crash with injuries.

Police tell WJOL that a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 24-year-old Plainfield resident was eastbound on Black Road from Midland Avenue in the curb lane at which time she collided into the back of a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old male Joliet resident along with four passengers.

The Elantra then swerved to the left and then back to the right, crossing in front of the Ford. The Elantra then struck the rear of an eastbound Subaru Legacy driven by a 76-year-old Joliet resident.

The Elantra then left the roadway to the south, striking a tree and causing the vehicle to roll over back onto the roadway. The driver of the Elantra was extricated from the vehicle by the Joliet Fire Department and was then airlifted by helicopter to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois in serious condition.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were uninjured. The road remained closed for many hours as the crash scene was reconstructed. This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.