One Person Wounded in Accidental Shooting in Minooka

Minooka Police responded to 100 block of S. Wabena Ave on Thursday morning after receiving a call of shots fired. When they arrived, Police saw a female sitting the front stoop of the house with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. The victim was transported to Morris Hospital but eventually flown to Loyola Hospital in serious but stable condition. The investigation has shown that the victim and her boyfriend, Deonte Wardick, were in their bedroom when the gun he was holding fell out of his hand and discharged. Wardick has been arrested for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and has been transported to Grundy County Jail. Minooka Police tell WJOL that the incident is a result of alcohol use and carless handling of firearms that led to the accidental shooting.