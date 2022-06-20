One serious injury following a Sunday night crash in Joliet

One person has been injured following a traffic crash on Sunday night. It was at 6:36 pm, that officers were called to the area of Hennepin Drive near Plainfield Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A Ford Focus driven by a 27-year-old female Texas resident was traveling northbound on Hennepin Drive approaching Plainfield Road in the left lane. A Genuine Motor Scooter driven by a 29-year-old male Plainfield resident was northbound on Hennepin Drive approaching Plainfield Road in the right lane.
The male suddenly changed lanes into the left lane in front of the Ford Focus. The Focus struck the rear of the motor scooter, causing the male to be ejected from the scooter and onto the hood of the Focus. The male fell to the roadway after the Focus came to a stop. The male victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Police Department with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford Focus was uninjured.
Crash reconstruction Investigators from the Joliet Police Traffic Division were called to the
scene and the roadway remained closed for several hours following the crash. This crash
remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.