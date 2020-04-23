One-Third Of All COVID Deaths In Will County Come From Nursing Homes
A spike in the number of new cases of coronavirus in Will county. On Wednesday, there were 90 new cases with 4 additional deaths for a total of 111 deaths in Will County. Of those deaths, 65 percent are over the age of 70 and according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, the number of deaths at nursing homes due to COVID-19 is 33-percent. So one third of all deaths in Will County came from nursing homes. In DuPage County 37-percent of all deaths came from nursing homes.
Meanwhile, Illinois ranks 9th in the country for the number of deaths per 100-thousand people. New York is first with 72 deaths per 100-thousand and Illinois ranks 9th with 12 deaths from COVID per 100-thousand people.