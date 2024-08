Wilmette has taken the top spot on the best places to live in Illinois. Travel and Leisure asked real estate experts about the best places to live in the Land of Lincoln. With historic homes, top-notch services and beaches and parks, Wilmette came out on top. Rounding out the top five were Hinsdale, Lake Forest, Naperville, and Evanston. Naperville is in Will County and DuPage County.

