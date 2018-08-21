One Woman Stabs Another Following Verbal Altercation In Joliet

Joliet Police were flagged down following an argument between two women that became physical. Thirty-nine year old Tamica Neal from Joliet was charged with aggravated battery. Officers went to investigate a disturbance in the 15-hundred block of West Jefferson and found two victims bleeding. The female victim had multiple cuts to her arms and leg. A male victim had a cut wound to his hand. Both victims stated that there was a verbal argument between Neal and a female victim. The argument became physical, and Neal allegedly took out a pocket knife and began cutting the female victim. The male victim tried to stop the attack and was cut in the process.

Officers were able to locate Neal after she fled in her vehicle. Neal was taken into custody and charges with aggravated battery. Both victims were treated at the hospital for their injuries.