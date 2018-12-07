One Year Moratorium On Video Gaming Licenses On East Side Of Joliet

The City of Joliet voted to place a one-year moratorium on video gaming licenses. The City Council on Tuesday approved the moratorium on video gaming licenses for businesses east of Route 59. Joliet’s interim corporation counsel Chris Regis says new licenses will be allowed west of Route 59. Regis says the decision to continue to allow those licenses is to attract businesses especially along Caton Farm Road on the west side of Joliet.

The city of Joliet is the 3rd largest city in Illinois and as such has one of the highest gaming terminals. There are 341 terminals at 73 locations. The original stated purpose of video gaming to bars, restaurants and other liquor license holders in Joliet was to bring revenue in for struggling businesses. Regis doubts the one-year moratorium will result in a full ban on video gaming, but the pause will allow to consider whether there should be a cap on businesses allowing video terminals. Under state law, establishments with a liquor license or a truck stop can apply for a video gaming license.