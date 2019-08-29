      Weather Alert

Joliet Man Charged With Shooting Son, Other Man

Aug 29, 2019 @ 6:27am
Lavelle Barfield booked at the Will County Adult Detention Facility/August 28th

Bond is set at one-million-dollars for a Joliet/Crest Hill man accused of shooting his one-year-old son and the boyfriend of the child’s mother in Joliet. Lavelle Barfield was charged yesterday with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a child following the incident Tuesday night. Prosecutors say Barfield shot the child in the arm and the other man in the neck at an apartment on Broadway Street near Hutchins Street. Both victims are expected to be ok. The Joliet Police Department arrest listed Barfield’s address as Joliet, but at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, it’s listed as Crest Hill.

 

Popular Posts
Public Invited To Honor Veteran With No Family At Abraham Lincoln Cemetery
Fatal on I-55
Rollover on Route 30
Accident at Caton Farm and Essington
Man Shoots Rifle, Barricades Himself Inside Lockport Township Home