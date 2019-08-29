Joliet Man Charged With Shooting Son, Other Man
Lavelle Barfield booked at the Will County Adult Detention Facility/August 28th
Bond is set at one-million-dollars for a Joliet/Crest Hill man accused of shooting his one-year-old son and the boyfriend of the child’s mother in Joliet. Lavelle Barfield was charged yesterday with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a child following the incident Tuesday night. Prosecutors say Barfield shot the child in the arm and the other man in the neck at an apartment on Broadway Street near Hutchins Street. Both victims are expected to be ok. The Joliet Police Department arrest listed Barfield’s address as Joliet, but at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, it’s listed as Crest Hill.