Only 35-Percent Of Illinois National Guardsman Working Vaccination Sites Are Vaccinated
A National Guard member guides people entering the United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Chicago. The site expects to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity and will remain open seven days a week for eight weeks. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Many Illinois National Guardsman are reportedly refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite working at state mass vaccination sites. Of the 15-hundred National Guard members working at Illinois vaccination sites, a reported 35-percent have received the vaccine. Currently, the vaccine is only authorized for emergency use, which means Guard members cannot be mandated to take it. A National Guard soldier does not need to get the vaccine to be deployed overseas nor to work at any government vaccination site.