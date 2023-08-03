Only A few Days Left To Comment On Joliet’s City Square Plan
Time is running out to comment on the proposed City Square plan along Chicago Street across from the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. The City Square project team is conducting a survey to gather community feedback to help finalize the City Square design.
The survey asks for your opinion on the following design elements: Lighting, brick pavers, seating community identifiers and more.
The community has until August 11th to give feedback.
