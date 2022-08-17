1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Opening Statements Today In R. Kelly’s Federal Chicago Trial

August 17, 2022 12:00PM CDT
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Opening statements are expected today in R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago.  Jury selection wrapped up yesterday, with eight women and four men being chosen to hear the crimes against the Chicago-born R&B star.  Kelly faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.  He is already serving a 30-year prison sentence for his racketeering conviction last year in New York. 

Recent Posts