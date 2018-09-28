Opposition To Love’s Truck Stop Has City Of Joliet Respond In Real Time

The City of Joliet is expected to get an earful at Monday’s pre-council meeting regarding the proposed Love’s Travel Center at I-80 and Briggs. Residents opposed to the truck stop say it will turn Briggs Street into Route 53. Margie Cepon with the group called “No to I-80 and Briggs” shared pictures and studies of the Briggs Street Bridge from IDOT and noted there were problems with the beam ends. Cepon says several beams have 30-percent loss at both ends resulting in rust.

Joliet East Fire Chief Robert Scholtes says it’s a matter of safety. With increased truck traffic Scholtes will make an already heavily traveled road even worse. Both spoke with the Scott Slocum show. Cepon says at least one council member is on their side, councilman Terry Morris.

Meanwhile the The City of Joliet responded immediately following the interview. Chris Regis, Inspector General for the city of Joliet explains the IDOT inspection that Margie Cepon was referencing. The weight limit on the bridge is restricted to overweight trucks and says as long as every truck on the bridge is within the legal weight then there is no problem. The engineer for IDOT sent an e-mail to the council and is included in the agenda attachments at the City of Joliet

The Love’s Travel Center passed the plan and zoning commission and a final vote is scheduled for Tuesday of next week. To hear both interviews go to our website WJOL.com.

