Orange Krush Defend Themselves Over Iowa Ticket Controversy

February 3, 2023 11:29AM CST
The University of Illinois’ Orange Krush student section is defending itself following a controversy over tickets for tomorrow’s Iowa-Illinois basketball game in Iowa City. The Orange Krush said its purchase of 200 tickets for the game was canceled by Iowa’s athletic department. Iowa officials claimed the group of Illinois fans purchased its tickets with a discount rate after claiming the tickets were for a Boys & Girls Club chapter in Illinois. The Krush took issue with Iowa for waiting so long to reject the tickets. They also accused Iowa officials of being fearful of them being at the game.

