Order 2020 Will County Forest Preserve Canine Calendar
If you love animals and are looking for a way to support homeless pets, ordering a 2020 canine calendar from the Forest Preserve District of Will County is the perfect option.
You can order your calendar now at willcountydogs.org. And if you decide to order extras, they will be shipped in time for you to give them to your animal-loving friends and family this holiday season.
Proceeds from the sales of calendars will benefit the Will County Humane Society. The shelter has been serving the area for over 40 years with a single purpose – to provide a safe haven for homeless pets and help them find their forever home. The organization receives no state or federal funding and relies entirely on donations.
Calendars cost $15 each, which includes shipping and taxes, and approximately $10 from each calendar sold will be donated to the humane society. Calendars can be ordered now through Sunday, Oct. 20. Orders will be shipped the week of Nov. 25 to ensure they are received in time for the holidays.
The dogs that will be featured in the calendar are all dogs that romp and play at the Forest Preserve District’s six dog parks. The calendar will include a wide variety of breeds, sizes, ages and stories.
“The dogs that visit Forest Preserve dog parks are lucky, because they have homes and owners who care for and about them,” said Laura Kiran, the Forest Preserve’s director of marketing and communications. “But not every animal is as fortunate. The calendar initiative is a way to help those pets that are without a loving family to call their own, while also putting our dog park patrons’ pets in the spotlight.”
Every day of the year, the humane society cares for more than 40 homeless dogs and nearly 100 cats looking for their forever homes. It provides for their general health care, shelter and well-being through its network of volunteers and resources. This private shelter is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit that relies on generous donations to run the facility and care for pets. At the humane society, homeless pets stay as long as they need in order to find homes.
And if you want to get a sneak preview of the more than 40 dogs that were photographed for the calendar, the canines will be featured daily in a new Instagram account at www.instagram.com/todayspooch.