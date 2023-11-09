Oregon State Police Arrest Suspected Dealer, Seize Firearms, And 108 Grams Ff Fentanyl

Grants Pass, Ore — An Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) investigation culminated in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer and the recovery of multiple firearms, along with the seizure of 108 grams of fentanyl.

On November 6, 2023, OSP DES troopers apprehended Jesse Rigel (35), who was wanted for an outstanding arrest related to a parole violation. Rigel was sought for original charges including assault, DUII, hit and run, and possession of methamphetamine. He had evaded law enforcement for over a year. During a search of a related property in the 17000 block of Redwood Highway in Selma, detectives discovered and retrieved two stolen vehicles.

In addition to the vehicles, detectives found and confiscated seven firearms, one of which was previously reported stolen, as well as body armor, approximately 108 grams of suspected fentanyl in liquid, powder, and pill forms, and three grams of methamphetamine. Evidence pointing to controlled substance distribution was also uncovered.

Rigel was lodged at the Josephine County Jail based on an outstanding arrest warrant. The OSP DES received assistance from the Grants Pass Police Department and the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are currently unavailable.