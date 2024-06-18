1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Organ, Eye and Tissue Donors Honored at 4th Annual “Miles for Maddog 5k/10k Walk & Run” on June 22nd in Frankfort

June 18, 2024 10:20AM CDT
Frankfort – Old Plank Road Trail

The 4th annual Miles for Maddog 5k/10k Run and Walk in Frankfort.  Illinois which celebrates the life-saving gifts of organ, eye and tissue donation will take place on  Saturday, June 22. The race begins and ends at Lincolnway North High School (19900 South  Harlem Ave.) and runs through Island Prairie Park and past the Giving Tree Organ and Tissue  Donation Memorials.  

Miles for Maddog is the only USA Track and Field certified course and sanctioned event in  Illinois to celebrate organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Event registration and  details about the event are available at www.milesformaddog.com 

The event will include hundreds of tributes to organ and tissue donors including a donor tribute  area with photos of donor heroes, a display with over 2,800 marker flags representing last  year’s Illinois organ and tissue donors, a flag parade with flags from organ and tissue donation  organizations from around the United States and the Giving Tree Living Memorials at Island  Prairie Park.  

Local businesses, nonprofits and Illinois organ donation and transplantation organizations will  be on hand as well as Robert Horsey, author and filmmaker of the highly successful novel  “Gifted” and “Gifted the Docuseries”. 

All proceeds from the event will support the national organ and tissue donation registration, education and outreach efforts by the Maddog Strong Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit  located in Mokena, Illinois. 

