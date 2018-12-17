Orland Park Police Believe Armed Suspects Are Out Of The Area

Orland Park Police used drones and canines on Monday morning searching for two suspects involved in a carjacking. The suspects are believed to be armed. An alert was sent out to homes and schools early this morning. Carl Sandburg High School was on a closed campus. Commander Tony Farell says the closed campus means students and staff are allowed into the building, but no outdoor activity allowed and no visitors allowed into the building. More officers were present at the school along with a dozen other schools in the area. No outdoor sports would be allowed during the manhunt for the two teens. Commander Farell describes the suspects as “two men in their teens, black, with dark hoodies and dreadlocks.”

The carjacking took place this morning in Matteson at around 2 a.m. and resulted in a crash in Orland Park. One suspect was arrested, while two others fled the scene. A perimeter was set up at 153rd just west of La Grange Road. Farell says it’s clear the suspects have fled the area and police have disbanded the perimeter.

A code red was sent to schools and homes. Code Red is the name of the messaging service alerting residents to police activity. It’s like a reverse 911 call.