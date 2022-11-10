Our Lady Of Angels Closing Within Months

Our Lady of Angels/md

Our Lady of Angels in Joliet has decided to close. Sister Jeanne Bessette is the President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board, Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. As first reported on WJOL, OLA’s days were numbered. Read her statement below.

Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.

OLA’s management company and administrative team are working on behalf of residents to assist them and their families in finding new homes to care for their various levels of need. We are also committed to helping employees find new positions in other long term care facilities.

We will be working with each family during this transition. Our hope is to have each resident transitioned to a new home by or before February 28, 2023.

The Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate are grateful to the people of Joliet who have entrusted the care of family members to OLA for the last 60 years. We are also grateful to the dedicated women and men, as well as our own sisters, who have cared for our residents in

every department at OLA to deliver quality living and healthcare. We will work to do our best to ensure a smooth transition for our residents, families and staff.

In an interview with WJOL Sister Jeanne committed to giving residents 6 months notice. Today’s announcement falls short of that timeline.

To hear her initial interview on WJOL click Here