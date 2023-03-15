Outbound I-55 lane closures in Bolingbrook

The Illinois Department of Transportation has the right two lanes on the outbound Interstate 55 bridge over Illinois 53, just west of Interstate 355, in Bolingbrook, temporarily closed for emergency repairs.

The concrete patch is gaining strength but much slower than anticipated due to the low temperatures. We are exploring all options and working to get the lanes open to traffic as soon as possible.

While the necessary repairs have been made to the bridge deck, additional time is needed for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength before the lanes can be reopened to traffic. A concrete mix with an accelerated cure time was used, but low temps slow down concrete curing.

The left lane of the bridge and the ramps will remain open. IDOT anticipated all lanes would be reopened Tuesday evening. However, it may take more time if the concrete has not cured.

This section of the roadway is approaching the end of its useful lifespan and is currently being reconstructed. The project includes a new bridge deck and is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.