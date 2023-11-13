Outbound I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a configuration change on the Interstate 55 bridge in Bolingbrook is scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 17. Starting at 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, lane closures are scheduled to take place on outbound I-55 approaching Illinois 53. The ramps will not be impacted and at least one outbound lane will remain open at all times. The lanes that were closed overnight will reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

In the new configuration, there will continue to be three outbound lanes and ramps remain the same. The three outbound I-55 lanes approaching Illinois 53 will split. The two right outbound lanes will shift slightly to the right onto the new pavement, while the left outbound lane will remain shifted over to the inbound side (separated by barrier wall) and will merge back over to the outbound side after the bridge.

Additionally, during this stage of construction there will be no shoulders throughout the work zone in both directions of I-55. Entrances, exits and inbound I-55 will remain the same.